Virtusa marks end to transformative year on high note

Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, virtually hosted its annual year-end celebration VNight, marking the end to an impressive year that saw the company swiftly adapt to major industry, market as well as leadership changes. YouTube music sensation Yohani de Silva performed to over 12,000 Virtusans joining in live from all global offices, with the live stream of the event enjoyed by over 6,000 more friends and well wishers.

“As a team, we have been successful in continuing our great work, and coming together from all around the world amidst the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic,” Sundar Narayanan – Chief People Officer at Virtusa stated in his welcome speech, kicking off the highly anticipated event. “I want to give a special thanks to all our team members and their families for their support and continued commitment towards the growth and success of Virtusa.”

Yohani took to the stage to perform her globally acclaimed cover hit ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, followed by a number of her hit original singles. “Innovation and creativity are not bound by the industry we belong to,” Yohani shared with the audience during her performance. “The freedom, encouragement and environment to create and innovate is very important in music just as it is in digital engineering and IT, and I’m excited to celebrate this spirit of innovation with Virtusa tonight.”

A Q&A session was also hosted during the event, where Virtusans were given an in depth insight on the company’s evolving business strategies, recruitment drives and overarching vision to become a global leader in deep digital engineering and technology solutions.

Service Excellence and Long Service Awards

The VNight celebration comes in the heels of Virtusa Sri Lanka’s recently held virtual Long-Service Awards, where a total of 32 awards were presented during the event for Service Excellence, while 110 employees were recognized and rewarded for completing 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of long-service at the company.

The Virtusa Service Excellence and Long Service Awards is an annual event that promotes peer recognition across the workplace. All nominees are evaluated against category-specific criteria by a cross-functional human resource and operations panel.

“The Virtusa Service Excellence & Long Service Awards recognize Virtusans who have reinvented themselves in an industry that endlessly reinvents itself every few years,” stated Sampath Thrimavithana, Head of Human Resources of Virtusa Sri Lanka, who addressed the attendees during the virtual event. “Our award winners serve as a great testament on how to embrace change and remain relevant in a rapidly evolving industry, reflecting how Virtusa as a company continues to reinvent itself to meet our clients’ pace of progress.”