Union Assurance launches ‘Lifestyle Bonus’ 2022

Union Assurance PLC, a John Keells Company, brings back a bigger and better campaign with this year’s ‘Lifestyle Bonus,’ offering anyone who purchases a policy before the 31st of March 2022, a chance to win state-of-the-art smart devices to complement a smarter lifestyle.

The promotion, comprising of a raffle draw, launched on the 1st of January to kick-start the year on a celebratory note. Customers who sign up for an insurance policy with a minimum monthly premium of Rs. 15,000/- (LKR 45,000 quarterly, LKR 75, 000 half-yearly) before the 31st of March 2022, with a special mention of higher premiums being eligible for multiple entries.

Commenting on the competition, Senath Jayathilake, Chief Distribution Officer of Union Assurance, stated, “We are very excited to announce the launch of Lifestyle Bonus 2022. Similar to the Lifestyle bonus campaigns launched in 2020 and 2021, we expect to offer our new policyholders a range of attractive lifestyle rewards through a raffle draw scheme. As we protect lifestyles, ambitions, and relationships with a product portfolio that expands across health, retirement, education, and investment, we look forward to enriching the lifestyles of our new policyholders with this exciting competition.”

Lifestyle Bonus 2022 introduces distinctive prizes for the raffle draw starting with the first prize, an iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB, followed by iPad Air 2021 with Apple Pencil 2nd Gen & Magic Keyboard, Smart TVs, i5 11th Generation laptops, A-series smartphones, and vouchers from a star class hotel.

“With the launch of Lifestyle Bonus 2022, we will maximize value for our customers by rewarding them in the best way for the confidence they place in us. These rewards are not just for the policyholder, but for the entire family,” stated Mahen Gunarathna, the Chief Marketing Officer. “Union Assurance will focus on further enhancing customer service to offer customers a unique experience.”

For further details, call the Union Assurance hotline on 1330. Feel free to visit the link https://unionassurance.com/lifestyle-bonus-2022/ for terms and conditions, and more details.

Union Assurance’s competition registration number, WP/GT/5609, as provided by Inland Revenue legitimises the competition as required by the government to ensure the legally approved offering for customers.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 15.9 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 47.5 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 250% as of September 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an islandwide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.