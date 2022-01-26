Rumesh Ratnayake appointed Sri Lanka interim coach

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake has been appointed as the interim coach of the national cricket team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Ratnayake will not travel to Australia with the team but will join them before the 1st T20I game, as he is currently in self-isolation having tested positive for Covid 19.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket’s selection committee has selected a squad to take part in the tour of Australia.

Dasun Shanaka will captain the team while Charith Asalanka will be the Vice-Captain.

Others in the team are Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Shiran Fernando (subject to Minister’s approval).

Sri Lanka will play 05 T20Is during the tour.

The matches will be played across three venues, the SCG, Manuka Oval, and MCG, starting from 11th February 2022. (Colombo Gazette)