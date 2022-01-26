Prime Minister in good health and continuing daily duties

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in good health and is continuing his daily duties, G. Cassilingham, Coordinating Secretary to the Prime Minister said.

He was responding to reports that the Prime Minister was in poor health following an operation.

“@PresRajapaksa is very much in good health & is continuing his daily duties. Infact he hosted diplomats last evening. PM doesn’t have any such spokespersons & the PMO is always available for media colleagues for any clarifications. Kindly refrain from spreading false news,” Cassilingham tweeted.

According to media reports Rajapaksa underwent a minor surgery to his spine at the Nawaloka Hospital on Monday.

There have been several reports on social media in the recent past that Rajapaksa will step down as Prime Minister owing to poor health.

However, the Government has maintained that there is no move by Rajapaksa to step down at this moment. (Colombo Gazette)