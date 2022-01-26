Ninewells Hospital embarks on a new chapter of digital transformation

Ninewells Hospital, the leading Women and Childcare healthcare facility in Sri Lanka’s private sector, entered a new phase of digital transformation recently, in partnership with Pristine Solutions (Pvt) Ltd and Perfect Business Solution Services (Pvt) Ltd, two of Sri Lanka’s prominent information system solution providers.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chaminda Dias, Manager – IT, Ninewells Hospital said, “There is no doubt that a system-wide transformation of in-house applications is needed for us to be able to meet the growing and evolving challenges within the healthcare sector. Therefore, we are delighted to commence this journey of transformation hand in hand with Pristine Solutions by implementing the SAP Business One Enterprise Planning Resource (ERP) system to manage all processes varying from financials to supply chain and customer relations.”

“We are also pleased to work together with Perfect Business Solutions Services through whom we will implement a new HR and payroll application, which digitizes the entire operation of our HR department and the services that it offers,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Tharanga Weerasuriya, General Manager, Ninewells Hospital said, “The HR Management Solution and the SAP Business One ERP system comes into play at a key point in our journey of growth and transformation. We trust that these solutions will play a significant role in driving us forward and helping us to become the industry’s best.”

“Furthermore, this digital transformation will streamline our internal operations which in turn will help us serve our patients even more effectively,” he added.

Ninewells Hospital offers a range of services in the fields of obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics and fertility. Under the leadership of the Access Group of Companies, Ninewells has evolved into a fully-fledged healthcare facility that promises “A Lifetime of Care” to all its patrons.