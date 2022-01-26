Lasith Malinga appointed as bowling strategy coach

Lasith Malinga has been appointed as Sri Lanka’s bowling strategy coach of the national team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

The former captain of the ODI and T20I team will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.

“We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop,” Malinga commented after his appointment.

He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The appointment is effective from 1st to 20th February 2022. (Colombo Gazette)