Dozens feared lost as ‘smuggling’ boat capsizes off Florida

According to the survivor, who has not been identified, none of the passengers were wearing life vests.

The search was being led by the Miami Coast Guard sector using ships and aircrafts, the agency said on Twitter.

By Tuesday afternoon, no further survivors had been found.

The island of Bimini is the western-most district of the Bahamas, and is only 80 miles from Miami.

Officials are searching from Bimini to Fort Pierce, an area roughly 135 miles wide.