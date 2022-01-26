Dilruwan Perera retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka cricketer Dilruwan Perera has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

In his retirement letter written to the Sri Lanka Cricket board, Perera has said he will however continue to play domestic cricket.

The off-spinner represented the country across all international formats.

Issuing a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket wished him the very best for his future endeavours.

Perera is known for his off-breaks and the arm-ball which he uses to deceive the batsmen in a regular manner.

Perera had been among Sri Lanka’s steadiest first-class performers, before being rewarded with the second spinner’s berth in the Test squad, in 2014. It was with the bat that he made his first impression in Tests: Perera came within five runs of scoring a century on debut, against Pakistan at Sharjah, but he asserted himself as a bowler soon enough. (Colombo Gazette)