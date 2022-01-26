Dialog Enterprise with Fortinet Strengthens the Security of its Managed SD-WAN Service for Sri Lankan Enterprises

Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, announced the strengthening of its Flexnet managed SD-WAN service leveraging the Secure SD-WAN solution from Fortinet, a global leader in cybersecurity with broad and integrated solutions.

Dialog Enterprise pioneered the Sri Lanka’s first Managed SD-WAN service with the release of its Flexnet offering since September 2019. Two years after, most modern organisations are embracing digital acceleration, driving demand for greater agility in networks in order to stay competitive and deliver superior customer experiences. With the scale and variety of cyber threats continuing to grow, Dialog Enterprise enhances its Flexnet service with the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN accelerates network and security convergence, aims at simplifying WAN architecture, and securing work-from-anywhere new normality with embedded ZTNA (zero-trust network access) Access Proxy for explicit per-user application access controls. It delivers integrated security and safer access to internal and external data and applications wherever they are residing, on-premises, or in the cloud.

By integrating Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution to its Flexnet managed SD-WAN service, Dialog Enterprise will enable its customers the ability to cost-effectively eliminate security gaps in their network while gaining the benefits of advanced routing and self-healing WAN capabilities to ensure superior quality of experience for their users, and an increased business uptime. Additionally, an improved connectivity and user experience can be achieved through an integrated security by prioritizing network traffic and reduced latency. As well as the benefit of an integrated security by prioritizing network traffic is achieved by offering, unified thread management, SSL inspection and proactive security threat prevention.

“With the recent shift to remote working, cloud adaptation and SaaS usage accelerating SD-WAN adoption with organizations, many of our customers in the government, finance, retail, services and manufacturing industries will benefit from Dialog Enterprise’s Managed SD-WAN based on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution. It provides us with an integrated, one-stop management and orchestration console to ensure that connections, configurations, advanced routing features and protections are easily configurable. Being the only Fortinet Managed Security Service Provider in Sri Lanka, we have already been able to provide Secure SDWAN solutions with Fortinet in over 1000 locations across the island.” said Navin Pieris, Group Chief Officer – Dialog Enterprise at Dialog Axiata PLC.

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution takes a security-driven network approach that consolidates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and advanced routing capabilities to enable superior quality of experience at scale, the ability to orchestrate consistent network and security policies and achieve operational efficiencies. We are pleased to collaborate with Dialog Enterprise and enable customers to securely access applications and workloads with secure SD-WAN connectivity.” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India and SAARC at Fortinet.