CEB Chairman resigns as power crisis continues

The Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) M.M.C. Ferdinando has resigned following demands that he be removed.

Ferdinando has tendered his resignation from the post to the Ministry of Power.

He had assumed duties as the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board on 19th July 2021.

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) had this week demanded that Ferdinando be removed.

They accused him of being involved in attempts to take forward the New Fortress Energy agreement. (Colombo Gazette)