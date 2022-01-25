Mahinda’s close aide accused of stealing from his account

A close aide of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been accused of stealing from his bank account.

According to reports, the close aide had used an ATM card linked to the bank account and stole millions.

The crime had been committed over the past several years when the official served in the office of the President and then PM.

The money had reportedly been part of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s salary when he was President.

Reports said that the official has now been removed from all posts in the Prime Minister’s Office.

An investigation has also been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)