Biden describes a reporter as a stupid son of a bitch

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, was caught on a hot microphone describing a reporter as a stupid son of a bitch.

The response was made when the reporter asked him a question about inflation and the midterm elections during a White House event on lowering prices for American families, Washington Post reported.

The reporter, Peter Doocy of Fox News Channel, later said the president called him and told him the comment was “nothing personal.”

Doocy was one of several reporters who shouted questions at the president at the end of Monday’s event.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked.

Biden responded by ridiculing Doocy’s question, then using an obscenity to describe Doocy himself.

“It’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden said sarcastically, adding: “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

Fox News pointed to Doocy’s remarks about the exchange during his subsequent appearances on the network. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Soon after Biden made the comment, Doocy stood outside of the White House to join Fox News’s panel show, “The Five,” and gave his telling of what happened.

As the event drew to a close, Doocy said, members of the media pool began to shout questions at Biden, who said he wouldn’t take any off-topic questions.