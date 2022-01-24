HealthX super app continues disruption of health tech by integrating Blockchain technology

HealthX, Sri Lanka’s first-ever health and wellness super app, is continuing the disruption of the industry by becoming the first health tech company in the country to integrate Blockchain technology for data protection and securing personal health information. HealthX achieved this ground-breaking feat with the support of Niftron, a Blockchain company.

With the dawn of a new decade, data privacy and maintaining customer confidentiality to honour the trust placed by customers is paramount priority. Being an innovative start-up, HealthX places great emphasis on protecting the sensitivity of medical and personal data. The integration of Blockchain technology allows HealthX to keep an incorruptible, decentralized and transparent log of all patient and doctor data. It also enables HealthX to improve the overall user experience whilst emphasizing the importance of maintaining accurate medical history and how it could be protected from various external threats.

Dinesh Kumara – Founder/CEO of HealthX stated, “We at HealthX strongly believe that the data protection is very important especially in the healthcare space and incorporating blockchain technology is such a proven method worldwide. Our tech team and Niftron made it possible by incorporating it to our App. Looking ahead, we plan to enhance the security of our platform, even further while also adding more innovative features to ensure that the entire family’s health care is always well taken care of.”

Sharmilan Somasundaram – Founder/ CEO of Niftron stated, “The goal of Niftron is to help the business to build organic trust on products, projects and applications through blockchain. It’s great for us to join with HealthX to improve the trust in the Sri Lankan health care domain, especially on the health records. The key characteristics of blockchain such as data ownership, immutability and transparency over actions will allow patients to build instant and consistent trust over the HealthX app.”

HealthX was ideated with the purpose of inspiring Sri Lankans to improve their health, wellness and fitness by focusing on preventive measures so that a healthier nation is created. Building the product from scratch, the HealthX team made rapid progress during the first lockdown and on-boarded over 400 doctors while the app was downloaded by 14,000+ users in just 8 months of the launch.

Niftron has developed an agnostic-based Blockchain as a service platform that enables easy integration of blockchain with any project. Niftron’s skills and expertise in blockchain development and solutions are ideally suited to achieving HealthX goals.

However, HealthX goes beyond the usual channelling features, by providing the ability to book a doctor for clinic visit or home visit based on their proximity along with other multiple healthcare services such as Pharmacy, Lab, Health Store and Video Consultation.