Government rules out snap presidential or General Election

The Government has ruled out a snap Presidential or General Election.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris said that some people assume there will be a major election soon.

Speaking to reporters today the Minister said that the Government has three years to fulfil its mandate.

“Some people are talking as if there will be an election in a day or two,” he said.

Peiris said that while there are some shortcoming on the part of the Government, it has three years to rectify those issues.

“We must now see how we can make best use of these three years,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that the Government has a system in place to meet the expectations of the public.

Peiris also said that Government members can be critical of some decisions or actions of some Ministers but there is a place for such criticism to be raised.

He said that making comments in public critical of the Government while being part of the Government is not acceptable.

The Minister said that such concerns or criticism must be raised at Government meetings. (Colombo Gazette)