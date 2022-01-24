England beat West Indies by one run

England dominated the majority of the second T20 against West Indies but ultimately won by just one run after some astonishing late hitting.

West Indies needed a seemingly hopeless 30 from the final over, only for Akeal Hosein to take Saqib Mahmood for 28, including three sixes off the last three balls. England earlier bounced back from being bowled out for 103 in the first T20 to post 171-8 on a similarly challenging pitch.

They were propelled by Jason Roy taking 24 off Fabian Allen’s 11th over, as 107 runs came in the second half of the innings.

Roy made 45, adding 61 with Moeen Ali, who contributed 31, while Chris Jordan once again shone on the island of his birth with a cameo of 27.

Left-arm seamer Reece Topley, playing his first T20 international for nearly six years, trapped Brandon King lbw and athletically ran out Shai Hope to leave West Indies reeling on 6-2.

With excessive turn on offer, spinners Moeen and Adil Rashid mesmerised the hosts in the middle overs, sharing five wickets.

But Romario Shepherd blasted five sixes in his 44 not out, while Hosein’s unbeaten 44 came from only 16 balls to make England’s margin of victory so much tighter than it should have been.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The third game is on Wednesday. (Courtesy BBC)