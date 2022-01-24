Activist Natalie ‘Earthwalker’ Soysa has died

Activist, journalist, photographer and occasional filmmaker Natalie ‘Earthwalker’ Soysa has died.

Natalie had been battling breast cancer at the time of her death.

As an activist and as a journalist Natalie drew a lot of attention to the issues faced by the war affected communities.

She also spent time raising awareness on the fight against cancer.

Her core body of work is as a lens-based artist but she wore other caps as well.

After a successfully boring 12-year career in marketing communications, Natalie retired from full-time work in 2010. In the last decade, Natalie has produced work that confronts what we would rather ignore: our complex relationship with ourselves and one another in the context of gender, race and religion in post-Colonial and postwar Sri Lanka.

Natalie is also co-founder of BENDR, a digital activism group (Since March 2019). BENDR uses graphic design to breakdown essential points around gender and sexuality that are often lost on general populations.

Natalie worked part time as Editor for the Sri Lanka Press Institute on their various publications. Her photography and writing have been published and exhibited in key publications both locally and regionally and as far as Germany and the USA.

She had been commissioned to produce bodies of work for the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Groundviews, International Centre for Ethnic Studies, United Nations, the Royal Geographical Society and by the Stages Theatre Group and Kindernothilfe to co-create a visual storybook with her son in 2021. (Colombo Gazette / Facebook)