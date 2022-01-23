Whistleblower prevented from leaving Sri Lanka

Whistleblower Thushan Gunawardena says he has been prevented from leaving Sri Lanka by immigration officials.

Gunawardena said that he was informed by immigration officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday (Saturday) that he cannot leave Sri Lanka.

Gunawardena said that he was about to travel to the US for business reasons when he was stopped by immigration officers and informed that there is a case against him.

He said that according to immigration officers a case had been filed in the Welisara court against him.

Gunawardena said that he was never informed that he was being named as a suspect in a case.

The former Executive Director at the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) blew the whistle over a garlic scam and the gas cylinder issue.

Gunawardena had alerted the authorities on the threat posed by some domestic gas cylinders in the market even before the explosions linked to leaking gas cylinders had been reported.

He has also created a stir by making revelations on a garlic scam at Sathosa.

Gunawardena had later said that he hopes to make more revelations at the right time and will submit all the information to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). (Colombo Gazette)