Two girls drown while having a sea bath in Weligama

Two young girls have drowned while having a sea bath in Weligama.

A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were among four people who had gone for a sea bath in the Weligama area.

The Police said that all 4 had been swept away by strong currents at sea.

A 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were rescued and admitted to hospital but the other two were reported missing.

The Police said that a search operation was launched to locate the two missing girls and one body of the 15-year-old girl was later washed ashore. (Colombo Gazette)