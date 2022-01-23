Three prison officers interdicted over death of inmate

Three prison officers have been interdicted over the death of an inmate at the Kadurugas Ara open prison.

Prison officials had claimed that the inmate, identified as 49-year-old Lalith Chaminda Hettige, had escaped from the prison and was killed by a group of villagers.

However, the family of the victim claimed that he was killed by prison officials.

The Prisons Department said that a statement was recorded from the family over their claims.

Prisons Department Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that a Jailor, a Sergeant and a Prison Guard have been interdicted over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)

