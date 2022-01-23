Health Ministry urges public to take precautions as numbers rise

The Health Ministry has urged the public to take precautions as the number of people infected with the coronavirus is seeing a steady rise.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said that there has been a rise in the number of people infected with Covid over the past couple of weeks.

As a result, he urged the public to take appropriate precautions to prevent a rapid rise in infections.

According to the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant report issued by the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, 75 new cases of Omicron and 3 new cases of Delta were detected from 78 samples tested this month.

“These 78 samples were sequenced from the 1st 2nd and 3rd weeks of January from the community.” said Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine.

The 78 Omicron cases include a mix of the two main Omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2. (Colombo Gazette)