Prime Group launches its ‘Signature Lands’ Portfolio with ‘Elinor’ Battaramulla

Prime Group, the undisputed leader in real estate has launched the latest in its best of range lands development offerings with ‘Elinor’ in Koswatte, Battaramulla. Prime Lands has a variety of properties in different locations around the country at prices that suit individual needs. ‘Elinor’ is among the first properties to be launched in the first quarter of 2022 in the suburbs of Colombo, with others located in Waragoda, Seeduwa Kurunegala, Aluthgama.

Battaramulla situated in the capital city of Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte, is one of the rapidly developing administrative, commercial and residential areas in the Colombo district. It is popular among the country’s elite and is in an area that has seen structured urban development since becoming home to the Parliament of Sri Lanka in the eighties. The Elinor Baththaramulla has 41 plots of land ranging from 6 to 10.8 perches.

Deputy CEO Mr. Ruminda Randeniya of Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd described it as being perfect location for residential and investment purposes. “Today, there are many who prefer residential properties as long-term investments. We have seen a rise in the interest of residential properties over the past one year. Due to this reason, we launched a new category under our portfolio as ‘Signature Lands’, defined by the Land Value, Location and Neighborhood. Our properties have the best return on investment. We have made arrangements for the facility of loans with leading banks in Sri Lanka. While we take a forty percent (40%) down payment, the balance can be paid in eighteen (18) interest-free instalments, adding further convenience to our customers. Due to the urbanization of the Battaramulla area, there are limited amount of land on offer. We believe this is a great opportunity for anyone seeking to reside closer to Colombo”.

Situated in close proximity to supermarkets, banks and other urban facilities, Elinor Battaramulla is just 300 m away from Koswatte Junction. It is also within reach of many important government offices.

“Prime Group is the sustainable market leader of the real-estate industry in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Randeniya said. “It is also the first institution in Sri Lanka’s real-estate industry to have received the prestigious issuer rating of [A-] Stable from ICRA Lanka, a group company of Moody’s Investors Service for second consecutive year.”

Prime Group is soon expected to launch in Weligama expanding their Signature Lands portfolio which offers an unique opportunity to invest as a holiday property or a retirement home, offering a lifetime on holiday experiencing the mesmerising views of the Weligama beach” Randeniya concluded.