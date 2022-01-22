Plot to Kill Pakistani Origin Activist Goraya Revealed During UK Trial

A plot to murder exiled blogger and activist Ahmad Waqass Goraya was revealed before a British court on Thursday, with the prosecution alleging that Khan was hired by people who appeared to be based in Pakistan to carry out the suspected murder of Goraya.

According to Dawn, the defendant was in a great deal of debt at the time and had no concrete way to pay his creditors.According to the journal, the defendant travelled to Rotterdam and aimed to find the victim, buying a knife he intended to use to kill Goraya.Khan gave up after several days of trying to locate the missing person and returned to the United Kingdom.

According to information exchanged between Khan and the middleman, Mudz, Zed, and Papa were reportedly sent a photo of the blogger and his address.In an attempt to figure out whether the job was big or small, Khan asked, Is it a deep sea fish, or just tuna.He also said sharks are expensive, while tunas sic are cheap, suggesting that it will cost more money if it is a larger goal.The middleman responded by saying that the target was simply tuna, not British tuna, but European tuna.

Though Khan acknowledges accepting all of the messages acknowledged as evidence and accepts being the one on the CCTV in Rotterdam, Goraya maintains that he never intended to kill him. (latestly.com)