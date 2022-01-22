Pak-China-Turkey nexus a cause of serious concern for Greece

Pakistan supports Turkey’s claim to Cyprus and growing relations between the two countries could be a concern for Greece.

Greece and Turkey have been embroiled in a long-running conflict in Cyprus, and the international community is trying to negotiate a settlement between the two peoples, InsideOver reports.

Although all EU countries support Greece’s position on Cyprus, there are several countries that support Turkey’s claim on Cyprus. Pakistan tops the list of such countries.

The deepening military alliance between Pakistan and Turkey clearly shows that Pakistan will do everything in its power to support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s jihadist ambitions and to revitalize the Ottoman Empire, including in Cyprus.

Another concern for Greece is the establishment of Sino-Pakistani-Turkish relations over the proliferation of nuclear weapons. According to InsideOver, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already expressed hope that the Caliphate will develop an atomic bomb to fulfill his neo-Ottoman aspirations.

China and Pakistan are accused of illegally selling missiles and creating a clandestine proliferation market.

After a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, Turkey fired the pilots of the fighter jets that were considered the main assassins behind the failed coup. The Turkish military later said it needed more than 500 new pilots, including 190 fighter pilots, to reach normal levels, and asked the Pakistani government to send trainers to fly the F-16s.

After joint military exercises between Turkey and Pakistan in November 2019, suspicions about the shooting down of Turkish fighters by Pakistani pilots have intensified.

In addition, on November 13, 2019, the Pakistan P-3 Orion Maritime Cooperation and Data Collection Aircraft was shot down in Greek airspace, violating Greek airspace without submitting a flight plan to Greek officials.

Also, in 2018, Pakistan’s intervention in Cyprus was exposed by a former lieutenant in the Pakistani army. General Karamat Ahmed claimed that Turkey and Pakistan are two countries and one nation. (ANI)