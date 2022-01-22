Maldives President Ibrahim Solih tests positive for Covid

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The President’s Office said that he had tested positive for the virus today (Saturday).

The President is said to be in good health and in isolation at his official residence, Mulee’aage.

World leaders have been sending him messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed were in Sri Lanka on a four-day unofficial visit during the New Year.

The First Couple returned to the Maldives following the conclusion of their visit, on 2 January 2022. (Colombo Gazette)