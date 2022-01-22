CEB warns of power cuts from Tuesday

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has warned that it maybe compelled to enforce power cuts from Tuesday.

The CEB said that at present there is sufficient fuel to operate the power plants till Monday to generate electricity.

However, the CEB said that if sufficient fuel the required stocks are not received by Monday, it will be compelled to enforce power cuts from Tuesday.

The CEB said that it will make a formal announcement on the duration of the power cuts after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power said that it is considering introducing electricity saving measures in the public sector.

The measures include switching off street lights at certain times at night. (Colombo Gazette)