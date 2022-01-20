Several schoolchildren in Nuwara Eliya contract Covid

Several schoolchildren in Nuwara Eliya have contracted Covid, Public health inspectors said.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Union said that school children have been found to be infected in several parts of the country.

PHI President Upul Rohana said that there are very few classrooms in Nuwara Eliya with a lot of ventilation.

As a result, when one child is infected the virus spreads rapidly to other children in the class.

He said that the only way to control the spread is to limit the number of children in a class.

Upul Rohana said that the education authorities must review the situation and enforce strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus in schools. (Colombo Gazette)