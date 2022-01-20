Sajith repeats appeal to free Ranjan on humanitarian grounds

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has repeated an appeal to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to free former MP Ranjan Ramanayake on humanitarian grounds.

Premadasa told Parliament today that he telephoned the President and repeated the appeal.

The Opposition Leader said that Ramanayake was not jailed for theft, murder or rape but over the words he used.

“He is not someone who should be in jail,” Premadasa said.

He also requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to intervene and secure the release of Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

He was imprisoned at the Angunukeolapelessa prison since his conviction.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ajith Mannapperuma replaced Ranjan Ramanayake in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)