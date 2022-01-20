MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam found to be infected

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The MP tweeted saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus and has been placed under isolation.

“I tested positive for Covid19 today, and will be in isolation. If we have met over the last few days, please do keep an eye out for symptoms. Do get tested if you experience any symptoms,” the MP said.

Earlier today Public Security Minister Rear Admiral (Retd) Sarath Weerasekara had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Minister underwent a PCR test after falling ill and the results found that he was infected. (Colombo Gazette)