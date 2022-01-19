Zimbabwe defeat Sri Lanka by 22 runs

Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second ODI of their three-match series in Pallekele on Tuesday.

A blistering knock of 91 runs off 98 runs by captain Craig Ervine helped Zimbabwe post 302 for eight in 50 overs.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams made noteworthy contributions, smashing 56 runs and 48 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Vandersay and Nuwan Pradeep were in good form for Sri Lanka’s bowling department, taking three and two wickets respectively.

Chasing a target of 303 runs, Sri Lanka could only reach 280 for nine in 50 overs. Despite a century by Dasun Shanaka (102 off 94 balls), the hosts fell short by 22 runs.

Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani were in fantastic form for Zimbabwe, registering three wickets each. The win helped Zimbabwe level the series at 1-1, with the third and final ODI scheduled for Friday (Courtesy NDTV Sports)