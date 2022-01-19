Weapons recovered from house of retired doctor

The Police have recovered a cache of weapons from the house of a retired doctor who was arrested in connection with the discovery of a hand grenade inside All Saints’ Church in Borella.

The Police said that four pistols, a revolver, a Rambo knife and two swords had been found inside the house.

The retired doctor was arrested in Piliyandala based on information provided by another suspect currently in Police custody.

Earlier, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had questioned the investigations saying it lacked transparency.

He alleged that the Police were not going behind the true culprits.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith also said that CCTV footage showed a man moving in the vicinity where the grenade was kept but he was not arrested.

Instead, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said that the Police had arrested an employee of the church accusing him of placing the grenade in the church. (Colombo Gazette)