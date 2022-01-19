Vision Care Academy commences enrolment of new students for eyecare education

Vision Care Academy, the Optometry Education institute of Sri Lanka’s largest eye care provider Vision Care, is ready to receive the latest batch of students looking to pursue a career in the eyecare industry.

Registered under the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) Sri Lanka, Vision Care Academy currently offers a diploma qualification in Optometry. Any individual who has passed all three subjects at the Advanced Level examination in Maths or Bio streams can enter the two-year Diploma course. The Diploma program course work is concentrated in health sciences which includes anatomy, physiology, pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, pharmacology, optometry & vision science, and optics. The Academy’s experienced team of staff is made up of academically and professionally qualified lecturers with relevant industrial experience. To offer students a world-class experience in optometry, Vision Care Academy has facilities such as multimedia facilities, library, practical set up with technologically updated equipment, research unit, and computer facilities. After successful completion of the diploma program, students will have access to optometry practice (placement) opportunities in Vision Care and many resources.

Expressing his views, Head of Vision Care Academy Vidya Jayarathna stated, “The profession of optometry includes much more than just prescribing and fitting glasses and contact lenses. Optometrists are trained to evaluate any patient’s visual condition and to determine the best treatment for that condition. We believe Vision Care is well-positioned to deliver effective learning experiences due to our continuous proven success in the profession and being a pioneer in the industry with access to the latest, modern technology and eye care equipment in Sri Lanka. Our approach gives a truly world-class training that is similar to that of an international one.”

Optometry is considered an “excellent” career choice because of its expectations for job security and growth, earnings potential, and the opportunity for meaningful work helping those in need of care to see better and live better. Students who aspire to become optometrists can visit Vision Care Academy, learn through their diverse modules, upgrade their knowledge and put it to practice through meaningful employment.

Vision Care Academy’s operations primarily began in 2008 with the objective of providing qualified, up-to-date optometrists due to the lack of trained staff in the country. Initially, the academy focused on training Vision Care’s own staff members and subsequently expanded to help educate anyone interested in pursuing a career in the eyecare industry. The Academy passed its first milestone by registering the Certificate Course for Ophthalmic Assistants at Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC) Sri Lanka in 2011. In 2015 Vision Care Academy registered under the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO) and in 2021 the Academy registered with the World Council of Optometry.