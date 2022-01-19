Last ditch efforts to avert major power crisis

Last ditch efforts are underway to avert a major power crisis which is threatening to plunge the country into darkness.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB0 said that one power station at the Kelanitissa Power Plant Complex had been inactive since this morning as there was insufficient fuel to operate the plant.

A generator at the Sapugaskanda Power Station was also shut down yesterday owing to a fuel shortage.

Meanwhile, the Norochcholai coal power plant is also not fully restored, further compounding the power crisis.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has now agreed to supply the required fuel for power generation, until the 22nd of January.

The Government said that urgent fuel supplies will also be imported to ensure uninterrupted power.

India has offered a new Line of Credit (LOC) of USD 500 million to Sri Lanka for purchase of petroleum products.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar extended this critical support in a letter addressed to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Professor G.L. Peiris. (Colombo Gazette)