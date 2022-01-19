Gammanpila reminds Tamil MPs Sri Lanka is not part of India

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila today reminded Tamil parliamentarians that Sri Lanka is not part of India and that it is a sovereign nation.

Gammanpila was responding to reports that a group of Tamil MPs including the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) had written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regards to Sri Lanka’s failure to fully implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Minister told reporters at the weekly post Cabinet media briefing that the TNA should discuss issues with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and not Modi.

“They should have conveyed their concerns to our President instead of the Indian Prime Minister because we are a sovereign country and not a part of the Indian Union,” he said.

Gammanpila reiterated that the TNA, who he termed as “our Tamil brothers”, should have discussed their concerns with elected representatives in Sri Lanka.

A delegation of MPs, led by senior Tamil politician and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R Sampanthan, met the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Tuesday, and handed over the letter.

The TNA was joined by two other feuding groups, which includes the former Chief Minister of the Tamil-dominated Northern Province CV Wigneswaran.

“There have been a lot of promises made on the Tamil national question from time to time. Ours is a request to implement them”, MA Sumanthiran, a TNA leader said.

The letter recalled numerous public commitments made by Indian and Sri Lankan leaders in the past to “build upon the 13 Amendment so as to achieve meaningful devolution”.

Prime Minister Modi has been urged to “ensure Tamil speaking people to live with dignity, self-respect, peace and security in the areas of their natural habitation exercising the right to self-determination within the framework of a united undivided country”. (Colombo Gazette)