Central Bank releases funds to obtain fuel from 2 ships

The Central Bank has released funds for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to obtain fuel from two ships docked at the Colombo Port.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that the approval was given last evening and the unloading began today.

He said that of the 37,500 MT of diesel being purchased by Sri Lanka 10,000 MT will be given to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, he said that the CEB will have fuel from the current stocks for another 8 days.

Gammanpila said that the fuel shortage would not be there if Sri Lanka had sufficient dollars in hand.

He said that once the dollar crisis is resolved then fuel supplies will be normalised. (Colombo Gazette)