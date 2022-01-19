CEB decides to enforce one-hour power cuts tonight

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided to enforce one-hour power cuts tonight.

The CEB said that the power cuts will be enforced in several areas tonight (Wednesday).

According to the CEB, the power cut is being enforced until operations at the Kelanitissa power plant is restored.

The Kelanitissa power plant was shut down today owing to a shortage of fuel to operate the generators.

The national grid has been deprived of 300 MW of electricity as a result of the shut down.

Earlier today, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said that the Central Bank has released funds for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to obtain fuel from two ships docked at the Colombo Port.

He said that of the 37,500 MT of diesel being purchased by Sri Lanka 10,000 MT will be given to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Accordingly, he said that the CEB will have fuel from the current stocks for another 8 days. (Colombo Gazette)