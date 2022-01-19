Anura Dissanayake to be appointed PM’s Secretary

Irrigation Ministry Secretary Anura Dissanayake is to be appointed as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, Dissanayake is to take oaths as the Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tomorrow (Thursday).

Former Secretary to the Prime Minister, Gamini Senarath, assumed duties today as Secretary to the President replacing P.B Jayasundara.

An experienced officer in the Public Service, Senarath was the Chief of Staff and Additional Secretary of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa during his tenure as the President.

Senarath read his first degree at the Kelaniya University and entered the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) in 1984.

He has completed his Post Graduate degree in Information Technology at the University of Colombo. He has also followed a number of academic courses overseas. (Colombo Gazette)