State Minister tells Maithripala to leave the Government

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe has called on Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) leader Maithripala Sirisena to leave the Government.
Semasinghe accused Sirisena of taking on an agenda of the opposition by criticising the Government.
The State Minister said that if Sirisena is not happy with the Government then he can leave and fulfil the agenda of the opposition.
The SLFP had said last week that it has no immediate plan to withdraw from the Government but will continue to raise critical questions.
SLFP MP and former Northern Province Governor Dr. Suren Raghavan insisted that there was no “crisis” between the SLFP and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
He said that while there are differences of opinion between both parties it has not yet led to a situation where the SLFP will leave the Government.
The MP also insisted that in a fair and equal democracy there should be room for opinions.
He said that while some issues can be discussed behind closed doors there are other matters that need urgent attention. (Colombo Gazette)
We see the the great deception drama in the day to day political events as never before. Maitripala threatens to go solo and even the Govt. tommies dare him to go, yet nothing happens; The Cardinal comes out with bits and pieces of news on Easter blast, but nothing changes; Petroleum and CEB ministers talk of count down for current supply, but the lights are still on; $ crisis to buy petrol, but the President float the idea of electric car; Frauds exposed on daily basis, but no action; Dearth for $, but news of settlement of $ loans. News papers are full of empty rhetoric, and 2 inches above another news item appears denying the former news. The whole charade of drama to hide the undeniable reality of hunger and shortage of essentials at reasonable price. Is this the new norm? we wonder