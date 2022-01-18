State Minister tells Maithripala to leave the Government

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe has called on Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) leader Maithripala Sirisena to leave the Government.

Semasinghe accused Sirisena of taking on an agenda of the opposition by criticising the Government.

The State Minister said that if Sirisena is not happy with the Government then he can leave and fulfil the agenda of the opposition.

The SLFP had said last week that it has no immediate plan to withdraw from the Government but will continue to raise critical questions.

SLFP MP and former Northern Province Governor Dr. Suren Raghavan insisted that there was no “crisis” between the SLFP and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said that while there are differences of opinion between both parties it has not yet led to a situation where the SLFP will leave the Government.

The MP also insisted that in a fair and equal democracy there should be room for opinions.

He said that while some issues can be discussed behind closed doors there are other matters that need urgent attention. (Colombo Gazette)