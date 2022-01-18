Sri Lanka pays USD 500 million sovereign bond

Sri Lanka today paid the USD 500 million sovereign bond, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said.

The Governor said that the payment was made for the bond matured today (18).

Sri Lanka had earlier assured it will not default in repaying foreign debt this year.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had said that Sri Lanka needs to repay USD 500 million this month and another USD 1000 million in June.

Rajapaksa said the Government will not default on the payments and will meet its commitments.

He also said the Government hopes to have its own foreign reserves and not loans.

The Minister said that most of the foreign reserves are now loans. (Colombo Gazette)