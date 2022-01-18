SLTDA warns “Foreigners Only” tourist establishments

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has warned “Foreigners Only” tourist establishments saying such businesses may face a cancellation of their licences.

SLTDA said it had received complaints regarding discriminatory practices followed by some tourist establishments against Sri Lankan Citizens.

Issuing a statement, SLTDA noted that Sri Lanka’s Constitution affords the equal right to all citizens where no person shall, on the grounds of race, religion, language, caste, sex, or anyone on such grounds, be subjected to any disability, liability, restriction, or condition concerning access to shops, public restaurants, hotels, places of public entertainment and places of worship.

SLTDA warned that if there is a formal complaint if it is found to have been discriminatory then it would not hesitate to suspend or cancel the licence and also inform travellers and online travel agencies to abstain from taking bookings from such places.

“Domestic tourists have stood by our industry through difficult times and it’s our citizens who have supported out industry right throughout. For that, as industry stakeholders, we should be grateful,” SLTDA said.

SLTDA also urged domestic travellers to ensure that a tourist property is well taken care of, that they adhere to the hotel’s requirements and be brand ambassadors for the industry and country. (Colombo Gazette)