Second Session of the Ninth Parliament ceremonially opened

The Second Session of the Ninth Parliament was ceremonially opened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Arrangements had been made to hold a simple ceremony with no gun salute or car parades.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had prorogued Parliament on 12th December.

A gazette notice declaring that Parliament had been prorogued, had been issued by the Secretary to the President P.B Jayasudara last month.

The gazette notice stated that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had prorogued Parliament with effect from midnight of the 12th day of December, 2021.

The President had declared that the next session of Parliament will be today, 18th January, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Accordingly, Parliament convened today with the participation of the President who delivered his policy speech. (Colombo Gazette)