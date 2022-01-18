Imran Khan appreciates financial assistance given to Sri Lankan family

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the financial assistance given to the Sri Lankan family of a man murdered in Sialkot.

Khan tweeted saying he appreciated the assistance given by the Sialkot business community and Rajco Industries.

“I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $ 100,000 to account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow & Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $ 2000 to her account – which they will do for 10 yrs,” Khan tweeted.

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said earlier that the first salary of $1,667 committed by Rajco Industries for the next 10 years has been transferred to the account of the widow of Priyantha Kumara in Sri Lanka.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan announced payment of the salary and funds to the widow of deceased,” he tweeted. He said funds of $100,000 have also been transferred to the account of the widow of the murdered Sri Lankan Manager.

Priyantha Diyawadana was employed as the General Manager Operation at Rajco Industries in Sialkot.

A frenzied mob in Pakistan tortured the Sri Lankan man to death and then burnt his body in public, accusing him of committing blasphemy.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where workers of private factories attacked the Sri Lankan, and burnt his body after killing him.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from around the world, including in Pakistan. (Colombo Gazette)