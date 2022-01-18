Generator at Sapugaskanda Power Plant shut down

A generator at the Sapugaskanda Power Station has been shut down owing to a fuel shortage.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that a 63 megawatt (MW) generator at the power plant had to be shut down.

Sri Lanka is facing a serious shortage of fuel to meet the demands for the power sector.

Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge said that a request from Lanka IOC for fuel to meet the requirements of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had been shot down.

He said that Sri Lanka urgently requires fuel to generate electricity as the Norochcholai coal power plant is still not fully restored. (Colombo Gazette)