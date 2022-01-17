Veteran singer Neela Wickramasinghe passed away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer and newly appointed diplomat Neela Wickramasinghe passed away in Italy. She was 71-years-old at the time of her death.

Neela Wickramasinghe was best known for the song ‘Master Sir’ which was a huge hit in Sri Lanka.

Wickramasinghe is a recipient of the Sarasaviya Award, Presidential award, Sumathi tele award, Zonta award and Vanitha award.

She was recently appointed as the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Milan.

Wickramasinghe has sung in 67 films as a playback singer and contributed to hundreds of songs. (Colombo Gazette)