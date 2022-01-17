Sri Lanka prepared to administer 4th dose if required

Sri Lanka is prepared to administer a 4th Covid vaccine dose if the need arises, the Health Ministry said.

State Minister of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation, Professor Channa Jayasumana said that indications are that the spread of Covid will end with the Omicron variant.

As a result the Government is not going to purchase extra doses to administer a 4th dose of the Covid vaccine.

However, he said that a system is in place to purchase the required doses in the even there is a need for the 4th dose.

Sri Lanka is currently administering the third dose (booster) of the Covid vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)