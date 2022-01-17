Only 1.5 million over 60 years have got the booster

Only 1.5 million people aged over 60 years have got the booster dose, the Health Ministry said today.

The Health Ministry said that of 2.7 million people aged over 60 years in Sri Lanka who are eligible for the booster dose only 1.5 million people have got it.

Director of Technical Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Anwar Hamdani said that between 650 – 700 people are reported to be infected with the Covid virus on a daily basis in Sri Lanka.

He said that the spread of the Omicron variant is also reported in Sri Lanka.

“Around 200 – 225 people have been detected with the Omicron variant in Sri Lanka so far,” he said.

Dr. Anwar Hamdani said that with this in mind the administration of the booster dose is important.

He said that so far 31 percent of the eligible population have obtained the booster dose in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Hamdani noted the importance of those above the age of 60 getting the booster dose.

According to Dr. Hamdani, most of the recent victims of Covid in Sri Lanka are those above the age of 60. (Colombo Gazette)