All Saints’ Church Parish Council express displeasure over probe

The All Saints’ Church Parish Council has expressed displeasure over the investigations into the discovery of a grenade inside the church premises.

Issuing a statement, the All Saints’ Church Parish Council questioned the decision by the Police to arrest suspects even before viewing CCTV footage.

It also questioned the decision by the Police to later view only CCTV footage recorded after 3pm the day the grenade was found and not footage recorded earlier in the day.

The All Saints’ Church Parish Council also strongly condemned the “cowardly and irrational” acts of those who placed the grenade inside the church last week.

The All Saints’ Church Parish Council assists in the Church’s apostolic work and sanctification in the field of charity, social relations and all other aspects.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne had kast week defended the ongoing investigations into the discovery of the grenade at All Saints’ Church in Borella.

The IGP said that the investigations are still at the initial stages and that statements have been recorded from a number of people.

He said that the Borella Police had launched initial investigations and later the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) took over the probe. (Colombo Gazette)