Accidents cause severe congestion on Southern Expressway

At least two accidents caused severe congestion on the Southern Expressway this evening.  

The Police said that one accident was reported near the Baddegama exit while another was reported near the Kothalawala interchange.

A vehicle had toppled near the Kothalawala interchange resulting in a congestion.

The Police said that another vehicle had met with an accident near the Baddegama exit resulting in a traffic block.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion was also reported along the Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway today. (Colombo Gazette)

