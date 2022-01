Three people drowned while bathing in the Kalu Ganga in Siripagama, the Police said today.

Four people had gone for a bath in the Kalu Ganga last evening (Saturday) and were swept away by strong currents.

Of the four, one person was rescued while the other three had drowned.

According to the Police, a 22-year-old youth, a 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old child had drowned.

The child remained missing while the remains of the other two victims were recovered. (Colombo Gazette)