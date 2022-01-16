Sri Lanka seeks public participation to achieve SDGs

Sri Lanka has sought public participation to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) formulated by the United Nations system.

Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris presided over a series of events over the weekend in the Districts of Galle, Matara and Hambantota to draw up viable strategies to ensure the maximum degree of public participation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He explained that these goals such as education, gainful employment, clean water, the environment, access to health care and the protection of women and children are integral to the day to day lives of the community.

It is, therefore, of crucial importance to avoid top down approaches to the implementation of these programmes and to ensure that plans are based on the priorities and aspirations of the public in each area.

At each of these events there was a vigorous input by the participants, including the political authority and key administrative officials at different levels.

Minister Dr Ramesh Pathirana addressed the Galle event, while Minister Dullas Allahapperuma and State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera spoke at the Matara event.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa spoke at the Hambantota meeting. Deepthi Lamahewa, on behalf of the Office for National Unity and Reonciliation, made a presentation on the work already under way. (Colombo Gazette)