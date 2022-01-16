Mrs America wins Mrs. World crown, Sri Lanka among top 6

Mrs America won the Mrs. World crown while Sri Lanka’s Pushpika De Silva was among the top six contestants.

The finals of the Mrs. World 2022 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs America Shaylyn Ford was crowned the winner while Mrs. Jordan and Mrs. UAE were the runners up.

Mrs. Sri Lanka Pushpika De Silva was among the top 6 contestants but failed to win the crown or be selected as a runners up.

In a Facebook post Pushpika De Silva said that she was placed 4th in the final.

Mrs America Shaylyn Ford beat 57 other contestants for the title and was crowned by Mrs World 2020, Kate Schneider, who was Mrs Ireland. (Colombo Gazette)